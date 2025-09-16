CA Yunus to kick off packed 80th UNGA schedule on Sept 22

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to reach New York on September 22 to participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he will engage in a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the event in addition to delivering his official statement at the UNGA.

At the General Debate (September 23-27 & 29), the annual meeting of heads of state and government at the beginning of the General Assembly session, world leaders will make statements outlining their positions and priorities in the context of complex and interconnected global challenges, officials told UNB.

"Eighty years ago, from the ashes of war, the world planted a seed of hope. One Charter, one vision, one promise: that peace is possible when humanity stands together,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

President of the 80th session of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock has outlined her vision under the theme “Better Together,” emphasizing unity, solidarity and collective action.

The 80th UNGA Under the theme ‘Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights’ comes at a pivotal moment to renew global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and shared action for people and planet.

This year’s high-level week highlights the urgency of delivering on the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals and reinvigorating global cooperation.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain will brief the media regarding the chief adviser’s participation at the UNGA on Wednesday, a senior official said. The briefing will be held at the Foreign Service Academy at 5:30pm.

The UN General Assembly will hold a high-level plenary meeting to address the crisis facing Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.

Prof Yunus will attend the meeting on September 30 that aims to sustain international attention, review the situation on the ground, and propose a concrete, time-bound plan for a sustainable resolution—including efforts to ensure the voluntary, safe and dignified return of displaced communities.

With the pace and scale of the climate crisis growing across the globe, the UN Secretary-General is convening a Climate Summit on September 24 to serve as a platform for world leaders to present their new national climate action plans and seize the benefits of the new clean energy era.

Ahead of COP30 in Brazil, the Summit will focus on demonstrating commitment and accelerating action to protect people and the planet in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

On September 22, there will be a high-level meeting to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

This one-hour meeting will mark the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, with UN officials and heads of state and government reflecting on the achievements of the past eight decades and the path ahead for a more inclusive and responsive multilateral system.

On September 22, the United Nations will resume the high-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

The conference will reaffirm international commitments to the two-State solution and seek to mobilize support for its implementation.