IMF chief lauds Yunus’s leadership in Bangladesh’s economic turnaround

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has praised the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic transformation since he assumed office.

The information was disclosed by the chief adviser’s Press Wing.

On Tuesday evening, Georgieva spoke with Professor Yunus over the phone from Washington, DC.

During the conversation, they discussed Bangladesh’s ongoing economic reforms, the regional context and the key challenges facing the country ahead of the general election scheduled for February.

Recalling the fragile state of the economy when Professor Yunus assumed leadership last August, Georgieva said: "I am impressed by what you have achieved. You have done so much in such a short time. You took charge of the country when the risk of decline was very high. You are the right person at the right time.”

She particularly commended the government’s bold decision to introduce a market-based exchange rate, noting the subsequent stabilization of the foreign exchange market and the recovery of foreign reserves.

Professor Yunus, in turn, thanked the IMF Managing Director for her steadfast support during one of the most critical periods in Bangladesh’s history, saying: “Thank you for the excellent support.”

He also recalled their first meeting during last year’s United Nations General Assembly in New York, describing it as a milestone that played a vital role in the country’s economic recovery.

Reaffirming the interim government’s commitment to a timely and credible election, Professor Yunus said: “The election will be held before the holy month of Ramadan in February.” He reiterated that after the polls he would return to his previous work.

During the discussion, the IMF chief emphasized the importance of enhancing domestic revenue and implementing bold reforms in the banking sector. She said: “Reforms are indispensable if one is to remain in a strong position.”

Urging the chief adviser to pursue deeper reforms in the coming months, Georgieva observed: "This is a precious moment in Bangladesh’s history.”

Professor Yunus highlighted key initiatives undertaken by his government, including restructuring efforts in the banking sector and measures to enhance revenue collection.

“We inherited a devastated and utterly fragile economy. Some individuals literally looted money from the banks and fled the country,” he said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional developments, including the ongoing youth uprising in Nepal and Bangladesh’s ambition to join Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)

Professor Yunus shared updates on major infrastructure projects in Dhaka, including new port and terminal developments aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.