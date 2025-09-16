BNP to launch door-to-door campaign ahead of national polls

With the next national election only a few months away, BNP has decided to reach people directly through extensive door-to-door campaigns, aiming to build trust, counter propaganda, and create a strong presence in the election field.

The party has also planned to immediately inform the grassroots about its candidates in over 150 constituencies to reduce internal conflicts and make its supporters more election-focused.

The decisions were taken at a BNP standing committee meeting on Monday night after reviewing the latest political situation, said a policymaker who attended the meeting, requesting anonymity.

He said their door-to-door campaign will particularly focus on mobilising women and youths from all walks of life, aiming to rebuild public trust that the party lost due to missteps and controversial activities of some leaders over the past year.

The BNP leader said poor results in recent student union polls at two universities and concerns over Islamic parties’ street programmes aimed at disrupting the February national election have prompted party policymakers to intensify grassroots engagement and mass contact through direct campaigns across the country.

“BNP leadership has realised, especially after the Ducsu elections, that certain mistakes were made. Our campaign is meant to acknowledge those shortcomings before the people and reestablish confidence,” he said.

The policymaker said they will explain to the people that, unlike the government, BNP does not have state power to act against wrongdoers, but the party has shown its seriousness through organisational measures.

He said the door-to-door campaign will also seek to counter ‘negative propaganda’ spread on social media regarding the BNP’s stance on the Liberation War, India and other sensitive issues.

Another BNP Standing Committee member said their meeting reviewed the current political situation, including the programmes announced by Jamaat-e-Islami and several other parties, who will begin protests from Thursday to press for proportional representation and other demands.

He said they see these moves as part of wider political bargaining, and they believe their own campaign must focus on connecting with ordinary people.

The BNP leader said the campaign will not only involve male activists but also ensure strong participation of women leaders and workers. “We will explain to people why the election must be held in February.”

He said the party will also announce its candidates in over half of the total constituencies, aiming to field one candidate per seat in the next election. “Possible contenders are already carrying out local campaigns. The central leadership has instructed them to avoid internal conflicts or grouping and to work together in line with party discipline.”

The BNP leader said while Jamaat-e-Islami has recently announced fresh programmes to press for the July Charter and proportional representation, BNP does not want to engage in confrontational politics.

“Instead of taking a counter-street programme, BNP is adopting a mass-oriented strategy, going to every household to explain its position and vision for the upcoming election,” he said.

The standing committee member said they believe this campaign will help BNP address misperceptions and clarify why certain organisational decisions were taken.

Contacted, BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said their party has decided to go to the people and carry out an election-focused campaign to present their views directly.

“Our campaign will focus on the election. We will engage with the people through our campaign to share our political views and thoughts, rather than directly counter any parties’ street programme,” he said.

Asked when they may start the campaign, the BNP leader said they have decided to carry out such a programme considering the overall political situation. “We’ll now work out our programmes and then announce our plans.”

Replying to a question, Mosharraf said they are not going to counter any party’s political programme through their campaign.

“Jamaat and other parties have announced their programmes, making certain demands to the interim government, and now it’s the government’s responsibility to respond. Any party can make demands, but the government should say whether it can accept those or not,” he said.

Responding to another question, the BNP leader said they thoroughly assessed the DUCSU election and its outcome at their party forum.

He, however, downplayed the significance of student union election results, such as Ducsu and Jucsu polls, on national election outcomes, citing historical precedents where student leaders did not turn campus success into parliamentary gains for their parties.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin said any political party can go to the people or take to the streets with their demands and statements, exercising their democratic rights.

“We don’t consider any party as our opponent. During the election, we may contest against each other, but we are not political enemies. We consider all democratic parties as our political friends and companions. We want to do politics in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, as per the desire of the people,” he said.

He said Jamaat and some Islamic parties have announced to take to the streets with their demands. “We’ll also go to people with our messages, statements and opinions, and people will judge them.”

The BNP leader said there are various methods of public engagement such as rallies, processions, mass contact, campaigns and leaflet distribution. “The main thing is we’ll inform people about our position and drum up their support.”