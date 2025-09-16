Woman, son killed, valuables looted in Bogra

Miscreants killed the wife and son of a Bangladeshi expatriate in Bogra before looting gold and cash, police said Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Rani Begum, and her son Imran Hossain, wife and son of Kuwait-based Idris Ali, were found dead at their home in Sadullapur’s Bottola village in Shibganj upazila in the morning, said Bogra Additional Police Superintendent (ASP) Hosain Mohammad Raihan.

Preliminary reports suggest the assailants entered the house late Monday night and attacked the mother and son with sharp weapons.

Relatives spotted the bloodied bodies through a window and alerted the police.

The PBI’s Crime Scene Investigation team carried out an inspection of the site.

The bodies have been sent to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Relatives said the attackers also looted a motorcycle, cash, and about three tolas of gold jewellery from the house.

ASP Raihan said the investigation is ongoing, noting multiple injuries on the victims’ bodies.