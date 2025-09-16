Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Woman, son killed, valuables looted in Bogra

Primary reports say assailants killed the mother and son with sharp weapons, and relatives later found the bodies and alerted police

Expatriate’s wife and son murdered in Bogura. Photo: Collected
Update : 16 Sep 2025, 08:04 PM

Miscreants killed the wife and son of a Bangladeshi expatriate in Bogra before looting gold and cash, police said Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Rani Begum, and her son Imran Hossain, wife and son of Kuwait-based Idris Ali, were found dead at their home in Sadullapur’s Bottola village in Shibganj upazila in the morning, said Bogra Additional Police Superintendent (ASP) Hosain Mohammad Raihan.

Preliminary reports suggest the assailants entered the house late Monday night and attacked the mother and son with sharp weapons.

Relatives spotted the bloodied bodies through a window and alerted the police.

The PBI’s Crime Scene Investigation team carried out an inspection of the site.

The bodies have been sent to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Relatives said the attackers also looted a motorcycle, cash, and about three tolas of gold jewellery from the house.

ASP Raihan said the investigation is ongoing, noting multiple injuries on the victims’ bodies.

