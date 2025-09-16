Arshadur Rouf appointed acting attorney general during Asaduzzaman’s foreign visit

Additional Attorney General Mohammad Arshadur Rouf has been appointed to perform the duties of the Attorney General in the absence of Md Asaduzzaman, who is scheduled to travel abroad from September 16 to 26.

According to an official press release, Attorney General Asaduzzaman will visit the United Kingdom from September 16 to 22 for personal reasons, followed by an official trip to the United States from September 22 to 26.

His visit to the US includes attending a meeting with the legal team regarding the Bangladesh Bank reserve scam.

During this period, Mohammad Arshadur Rouf will serve as Acting Attorney General, in addition to fulfilling his regular responsibilities.