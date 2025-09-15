Chhatra Dal eyes comeback after Ducsu, Jucsu defeats

Chhatra Dal leaders view their recent defeat in the Ducsu and Jucsu elections as a wake-up call, though doubts remain about their campus presence. As student groups form the grassroots base of major political parties, Chhatra Dal’s weakness could undermine BNP’s strength and activities on the ground.

In the Ducsu and hall union elections held on Tuesday, Chhatra Dal failed to secure expected results, losing the VP, GS, and all other posts by wide margins to Shibir candidates. Out of 18 hall unions, the party managed to win only the VP post in Jagannath Hall. Even independent candidates defeated its contenders in some halls.

A similar scenario unfolded on Thursday in the Jucsu and hall union elections, where Chhatra Dal fared even worse. While its Ducsu candidates at least finished second, they were heavily defeated at Jucsu.

Chhatra Dal insiders admitted the defeats were a major setback but also an opportunity to learn and recalibrate. They said new plans were being drafted to rebuild a strong presence in campus politics.

According to the party, new strategies are being adopted to make the organization more mass-oriented, transparent, and active on campus-centric issues.

Political analysts, however, believe Chhatra Dal’s consecutive defeats go beyond campus politics, putting pressure on BNP’s national strength as well. They noted that the party’s long absence from campuses since 2009 had weakened student connections. Although Chhatra Dal reappeared after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, the short timeframe was insufficient to regain support.

Leaders alleged that during this absence, Chhatra Shibir quietly expanded its activities. Even when halls were under Chhatra League control, Shibir maintained underground networks. Following the July uprising, Shibir allegedly disrupted Chhatra Dal’s activities several times by mobilizing under banners of general students. Analysts said these circumstances weakened Chhatra Dal’s voter base and limited its political reach. Their limited use of modern campaigning tools, including social media, left them less visible to students and cost votes.

In response, Chhatra Dal plans to rebuild its campus presence by reconnecting with students in halls, classrooms, libraries, and other groups. The party aims to focus on real issues such as dormitory facilities, education costs, and campus security. By expanding digital campaigns and using social media more effectively, it hopes to rebuild its image and grassroots base. Leaders also plan to closely monitor rival activities and respond strategically to retain influence over students.

Chhatra Dal Central General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir while speaking with Dhaka Tribune, said: “Our goal is to establish stronger bonds with students. We are confident that through consistent activities and direct engagement, Chhatra Dal will continue its work.”

He added: “In the coming days, we will make our presence more active and visible by increasing student participation. We believe Chhatra Dal can bring positive change to campuses.”

Regarding the Ducsu and Jucsu defeats, Minhaz Ahmed Prince, central committee literature and publication secretary of Chhatra Dal, said: “We do not see it exactly as a failure. However, the experiences gained from these elections will enable us to play a smarter and more strategic role in the coming days. Our main goal now is to strengthen Chhatra Dal and convey to students a message of meritorious, positive, and creative leadership.”

He added: “During the long fascist regime, our leaders and activists were severely oppressed and persecuted on campuses, where there was no scope for political coexistence. Yet, despite being the organization that made the highest sacrifice in the July uprising, we did not achieve the expected results in the Jucsu and Ducsu elections. But this unexpected outcome cannot hold us back. With our positivity, organizational strength, stronger engagement with students, and commitment to their just demands, Chhatra Dal will become more vocal in the days ahead.”

Mahmud Islam Kajol, Chhatra Dal’s secretary for information and research, said: “We had been absent from the campus for a long time, while Chhatra Shibir maintained its presence by aligning with Chhatra League. As a result, they had a stronger connection with students, which may have helped them achieve better results.” He added, “We are now working on how to achieve better results in the next elections. We hope that when the next elections take place, we will be able to perform well.”

Professor Mizanur Rahman, a Dhaka University teacher and member of the pro-BNP white panel, said: “Chhatra Dal’s long absence and limited activity weakened its voter base. But with direct engagement and increased activity, it can regain strength. With the right strategy and transparent leadership, Chhatra Dal can once again earn students’ trust and support in campus politics.”