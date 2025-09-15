Monday, September 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Jamaat announces protest rallies, marches

Jamaat plans protests in Dhaka on Thursday, divisions on Friday, and marches nationwide on September 26

Logo of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 05:03 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday announced a three-day program to press home their five-point demand, including implementation of the July Charter and holding the national election under the proportional representation (PR) system.

As part of the program, Jamaat will hold protest rallies in Dhaka on Thursday, rallies in all divisional cities on Friday, and marches in all districts and upazilas on September 26.

Its Nayeb-e-Ameer ex-MP Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher announced the program at a press conference at Al Falah Auditorium at Moghbazar in the capital.

The other demands are holding the upcoming national election in February based on the July charter, ensuring level playing field for all to facilitate a free, fair, and credible election, ensuring justice for all atrocities, mass killings, and corruption committed by the fascist regime, and banning all activities of Jatiya Party and the 14-Party Alliance.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiNational elections
