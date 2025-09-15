Monday, September 15, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Public sector pay scale to be ready before timeframe, says Pay Commission chairman

Salaries had not risen proportionately with inflation and GDP growth over the past decade, he says

A delegation of the National Pay Commission held a meeting with the Chief Adviser Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city on Monday afternoon. September 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/ Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 04:57 PM

National Pay Commission Chairman Zakir Ahmed Khan today told Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus that the new pay structure for public sector officials and employees will be finalised ahead of the stipulated six-month deadline.

“We have already started work in full swing. Although six months were given to prepare the structure, we hope to submit the final report earlier,” said Zakir, also chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) and former finance secretary.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna in the afternoon. A delegation of the commission led by him joined the talks.

Zakir noted that salaries had not kept pace with inflation and GDP growth over the past decade. He said the commission was working on a separate scale for specialised job categories, a tax-adjusted pay structure, allowances including house rent, medical and transport, inflation-linked salary adjustments, timely pensions and retirement benefits, and performance-based evaluation of officials.

He added that recommendations would also cover rationalisation of financial perks such as telephone, car and mobile facilities, and removal of anomalies in grades and increments.

The Chief Adviser instructed the commission to frame a realistic pay structure for government and autonomous officials and employees in line with present needs.

Prof Yunus also stressed the introduction of a health insurance scheme for officials. “This is crucial. Even if salaries are raised, one illness can wipe out a family’s savings. With insurance, families can live with security. Such models already exist in neighbouring countries,” he said.

The government formed the National Pay Commission after a decade to review and recommend salaries, allowances and benefits for employees of government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, state-owned banks and financial institutions, approved universities and state-owned industries under the national pay scale.

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, Chief Adviser’s Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Miah and Public Administration Secretary Md Mokhles Ur Rahman were also present.

Topics:

Muhammad Yunus
