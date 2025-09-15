Monday, September 15, 2025

Sakhawat urges global buyer brands to ensure fair prices of Bangladesh products

He said key reforms have been added to laws to ensure international labour standards

File image of Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain. Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 02:29 PM

Assistant US Trade Representative (South and Central Asia) Brendan Lynch and Director for South Asia Emily Ashby called on Labour and Employment Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain at his Secretariat office on Sunday.
 
During the meeting, they discussed the development of Bangladesh's labour sector, facilitation of trade union registration, implementation of the US 11-point agreement on labour rights and strengthening trade cooperation.

Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, also the shipping adviser, said the steps taken in light of the US 11-point agreement on labour rights in amendment to the Labour Act, 2006, the International Labour Organization's roadmap, the recommendations of the Labour Reform Commission, and the European Action Plan have been incorporated in many legal provisions, which will make an important contribution to ensuring international labour standards.

He said Bangladesh is a signatory to the ILO Conventions 138 and 182 to eliminate child labour. 

Dr Sakhawat said the ILO Conventions C155 and C187 to ensure occupational health and safety and C190 to prevent violence and harassment at work will be ratified.
 
If these three conventions are ratified, Bangladesh will be the only country in South Asia, that ratifies all 10 fundamental conventions of the ILO, he said.

Responding to a question from the US delegation, Sakhawat said the minimum number of applicants for trade union registration is being included in the number-based minimum applicant, instead of the percentage.
 
In addition, he said, provisions will be added to prohibit the blacklisting of workers and ensure punishment in blacklisting of workers.

The labour adviser highlighted the various steps taken by entrepreneurs in Bangladesh to protect labour rights, ensure decent working environment and occupational health. 

At this time, he requested global buyer brands to ensure fair prices for Bangladeshi products through the US trade delegation.

Brendan Lynch praised Bangladesh's economic development and progress in the labour sector. 

He stressed the need for amending the labour law in accordance with international standards.

Both sides emphasized the need to further enhance mutual relations in the labour sector and increase new opportunities for trade and investment.
Additional Secretaries of the Ministry of Labour and Employment Amal Krishna Mondal, Md Humayun Kabir, and other senior officials, Charge d'Affaires at US Embassy in Dhaka, Tracey Ann Jacobson, and Labour Attaché Lina Khan were present at the meeting.

US TradeMinistry of Labour and Employment
