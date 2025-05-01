Labour secretary: Govt to form new directorate for employment

The government has taken an initiative to form a new directorate to facilitate skill-based employment in Bangladesh, Labour and Employment Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman has said.

He made the announcement on Thursday at an event held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Agargaon, Dhaka, marking May Day.

"To build a new Bangladesh, it is important to foster a harmonious relationship between workers and employers," he said. "Since the caretaker government assumed responsibility, several initiatives have been taken to protect the interests of workers."

The secretary said the government decided on September 24 to accept 18 demands raised by garment workers, and the process of amending labour laws has already begun.

Shafiquzzaman also noted that since August 5, several factory owners have gone into hiding, while some have been arrested. A committee has already been formed to look into the payment of due wages and allowances.

"Efforts are underway to ensure healthcare for workers, operate a helpline, and provide financial assistance to those injured in workplace accidents," he added. "Reforms are being implemented step by step."

He further said the government is jointly carrying out these initiatives in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Union.