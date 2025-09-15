Fakhrul for inclusive efforts to build effective democratic state

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday called for collective efforts to establish a truly effective democratic state, emphasizing the importance of unity in safeguarding democratic values.

In a message marking the International Day of Democracy, he said: "Having overcome dark days and brought down autocracy, we must now involve ourselves in united efforts for building an effective democratic state."

Fakhrul underscored the significance of the day, noting that September 15 serves as a global reminder to uphold the rule of law, freedom of expression, civil rights, human rights, and institutional accountability.

Through the observance of this day, the practice and exercise of democracy is encouraged, he added.

The BNP secretary general also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of democracy in Bangladesh and in the world.

He said: "I pray for the salvation of the souls of the martyrs who laid down their lives and express sympathy to the injured. On this day, I extend my sincere greetings and felicitations to all democracy-loving people of the world."

Fakhrul said: "Democracy is such a system of governance where people can participate in exercising sovereign power, and people's will is given due importance. Elected representatives strive to provide services and reach fair decisions."



He added: "When the practice of democracy continues, no autocratic force can rise, and that is why the people cannot be turned into slaves."

He continued: "The dark claws of one-party misrule still exist in different countries. For a decade and a half in Bangladesh, too, a disastrous Awami fascist regime was established by snatching away civil liberties, voting rights, human dignity, and human rights. Through various black laws, freedom of the press was seized, and many were victims of enforced disappearance, murder, and extrajudicial killing due to dissents."

He went on saying: "Legendary fighter for democracy in Bangladesh, uncompromising leader Begum Khaleda Zia, was kept imprisoned in false and fabricated cases. BNP's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is firmly committed to democracy, was subjected to the barbaric oppression by conviction in false cases."

Fakhrul said that although the nation overcame a terrible 16-year dark period and achieved victory through a historic blood-soaked movement in July-August last year, full democracy has yet to arrive.

"Free, fair, and impartial elections are integral to democracy. To make a permanent democracy, the continuity of impartial elections must be ensured. True democracy is not possible without decentralization of state power, universal education, and social justice," he observed.

The theme of this year's International Day of Democracy is "Achieving Gender Equality Action by Action".

Referring to this, the BNP secretary general said that equal participation and access to opportunities for men, women, and other genders are guaranteed in a democratic state and society.

Democracy cannot promote discrimination against anyone based on gender; rather, it ensures equal legal and social rights for all, he said.

He also said that now is the time to join united efforts in building a truly effective democratic state.