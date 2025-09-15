CA confers 'Youth Volunteer Award' to 12 recipients

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday handed over the Youth Volunteer Award 2025 to 12 young individuals in recognition of their voluntary work and inspirational contributions to society.

The awards were conferred at a function held at Shapla Hall of the Chief Adviser’s Office on Monday morning.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports organized the event, where the youths were honoured in five categories.

Among the awardees was Afeida Khandaker, captain of the Bangladesh women’s national football team.