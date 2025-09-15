Monday, September 15, 2025

CA confers 'Youth Volunteer Award' to 12 recipients

The Ministry of Youth and Sports organized the event

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus hands over Youth Volunteer Award 2025 to the winners at a program at the Chief Adviser’s Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka on Monday. September 15, 2025. Photo: Facebook/ Chief Adviser GOB
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 01:13 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday handed over the Youth Volunteer Award 2025 to 12 young individuals in recognition of their voluntary work and inspirational contributions to society.

The awards were conferred at a function held at Shapla Hall of the Chief Adviser’s Office on Monday morning.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports organized the event, where the youths were honoured in five categories.

Among the awardees was Afeida Khandaker, captain of the Bangladesh women’s national football team.

 

Muhammad YunusMinistry of Youth and Sports
