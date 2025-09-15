Monday, September 15, 2025

Light to moderate rain, thundershowers likely in parts of country

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the met office said

File image of a rainy day. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 12:27 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country in the 24 hours from 9am Monday.

According to a BMD bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty winds are likely at most places in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong, and Sylhet divisions, with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged, the Met Office said.

It added that the monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay.

On Sunday, the highest temperature was recorded at 32.5°C in Sitakunda and Koyra, while the lowest was 24°C in Rangpur and Sylhet on Monday.

In Dhaka, sunset will be at 6:03pm on Monday and sunrise at 5:45am on Tuesday.



