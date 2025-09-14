9 leaders, activists of Awami League arrested in Dhaka

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested nine more leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated bodies within 24 hours until 6am on Sunday.

They were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in sudden processions and activities aimed at destabilizing the country, sources at the DB headquarters said.

The arrestees are: Md Moksedur Rahman Molla Kishore, 47, president of ward-10, Dhaka South City Corporation Swechasebak League; Md Enamul Huda Lalu, 60, former president of Srinagar thana Swechasebak League in Munshiganj; Md Abdul Gaffar, 56, former member of ward-09 Dhaka South Awami Jubo League and publicity secretary of Motijheel thana Awami Matsyajibi League; Baharul Islam Titu, 46, president of unit-5, ward-24 Awami League, Lalbagh thana; Md Saiful Islam Liyon, 24, activist of Mirpur thana Chhatra League; Naeem Noman, 60, former secretary of Information and Research and current secretary of Forest and Environment Affairs, Dhaka South Awami League; Md Humayun Kabir Rajon, 42, organizing secretary of ward-66 Jubo League, Demra thana; Md Mohiuddin Matbor, 43, president of Char Samaiya union Awami League and chairman of the same union in Bhola Sadar upazila; and Shikdar Sohel Hazarie, 30, former vice president of Bhatara thana Chhatra League and vice president of Tangail district Sheikh Russell National Children and Adolescent Council, DC (Media) of the DMP Talebur Rahman said.