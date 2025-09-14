Gambling in cyberspace: Maximum 2 years imprisonment

Anyone directly or indirectly involved in or promoting gambling in cyberspace will face a maximum of two years’ imprisonment under the Cyber Security Ordinance 2025, according to a government handout.

The handout also states that committing forgery and fraud using cyberspace are punishable offences. Forgery carries a maximum imprisonment of two years, while fraud may result in up to five years in jail.

The Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry said anyone creating, operating, participating in, assisting, or encouraging gambling in cyberspace, or promoting it through advertisements, will face punishment.

According to Section 20 of Chapter VI of the Cyber Security Ordinance, 2025, gambling in cyberspace is a punishable offence. A maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of Tk1 crore, or both, has been provided for this offence.

In addition, if a person commits forgery using cyberspace, they will be identified as a criminal and punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, a fine not exceeding Tk20 lakh, or both.

Again, if a person commits fraud using cyberspace, they will be identified as a criminal. In this case, the punishment is imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, a fine not exceeding Tk50 lakh, or both.

The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology has already said that law enforcement agencies have increased surveillance in this regard, urging everyone to remain vigilant to curb cybercrime and ensure cyber security.