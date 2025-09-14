Home adviser: Ducsu, Jucsu polls held peacefully with full law enforcement support

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday said law enforcement agencies successfully carried out their responsibilities in ensuring peaceful and orderly elections to the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) and Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu).

“The law enforcement agencies were able to perform their duties 100%,” he told reporters in response to a question on the Ducsu and Jucsu polls.

He made the comment after attending a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the Ministry of Home Affairs, held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The home adviser said there were no complaints or allegations against the law enforcers regarding their conduct during the elections. “There was no lapse in our preparations for holding the elections,” he added.

The long-awaited student union elections concluded peacefully, with voting for Ducsu and its affiliated hall unions held on Tuesday and Jucsu elections on Thursday.

The polls were conducted in a festive and orderly manner, with high turnout and active student participation.

Addressing preparations for the upcoming national elections, Jahangir said the government has already initiated the necessary groundwork.

“Training for members of the police force is already underway,” he said, adding: “We are holding discussions on how best to maintain a favorable and stable law and order situation during the national polls.”