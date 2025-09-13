Farida warns of indiscriminate use of antibiotics in livestock

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter on Saturday called upon all concerned to stop the indiscriminate use of antibiotics in livestock, warning that such practices contribute to antimicrobial resistance in bacteria, which could pose a serious threat to human health in the future.

The adviser made the comments while delivering her speech as the chief guest at the formal inauguration and workshop-2025 of the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) Regional Centre at Eco Heritage Hotel and Resort in Syedpur, said a press release.

"When humans and livestock live in close proximity, harmful substances used in animals can enter the human body. Therefore, we must be cautious in the use of antibiotics," she said.

She emphasized the importance of protecting local poultry breeds from extinction, noting that Bangladesh's geographical diversity demands region-specific preservation of domestic resources.

She called for identifying the causes of regional losses and taking corrective measures, while also encouraging initiatives to boost the popularity of duck eggs alongside indigenous chicken.

Farida further said that the fisheries and livestock sector plays a vital role in achieving self-sufficiency in food production and ensuring food security.

"We must also attain self-reliance in the feed industry. Dependence on imported ingredients for food production could jeopardize national food security," she added.

During her visit to the BLRI Regional Centre, the adviser responded to a query on beef imports, affirming that the government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers engaged in meat production and will not adopt any policy that harms the country.

Later, while visiting the Freshwater Sub-station of the Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI), she said research is underway to restore endangered fish species, and that proper food management and strategic interventions could help conserve them.

Speaking on the occasion as special guest, Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Abu Tahir Muhammed Zaber said that rising food prices inevitably lead to increased costs of poultry and eggs, making research into low-cost food management essential.

He also stressed the need to enhance the ministry's branding among stakeholders and assured full support of training for personnel in the sector.

BLRI Director General Dr Shakila Faruque, who presided over the workshop, said: "As Bangladesh transitions into a middle-income country, demand for animal protein will rise, and production must be scaled up. Research is the key to achieving this."

She added that BLRI prioritizes domestic resources in its research and will continue efforts to conserve local breeds and reduce food production costs.