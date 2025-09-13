Asif Nazrul: New ordinance to end decades of human rights violations

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul has said that the new National Human Rights Commission Ordinance 2025 aims to end decades of human rights violations in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks on Saturday while speaking as the chief guest at a consultation meeting on the ordinance at the Baywatch Hotel in Cox’s Bazar.

The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with support from the UNDP.

Asif said that during the Awami League government’s 15-year tenure, human rights were routinely violated, and legal shortcomings compounded the problem. “Even the High Court often appeared to act in favor of human rights violations,” he noted, adding that officials responsible for overseeing human rights had, both domestically and internationally, made statements supporting such violations.

He added that the interim government seeks to make the National Human Rights Commission independent and autonomous, enabling it to investigate enforced disappearances, killings, and other human rights violations without interference.

Industry and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, speaking as a special guest at the meeting, stressed the importance of the ordinance in moving beyond “15 years of enforced disappearances, killings, and secret torture cells.” He said that in the past, human rights activists themselves were often disappeared or subjected to abuse.

Adilur added that the government is working to ensure that such widespread misrule, torture, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings never happen again. The new ordinance will give the commission the authority to act independently against government institutions and officials—powers that were absent under the previous law.

The draft also includes provisions for enacting a separate law to prevent enforced disappearances and killings, further strengthening the commission’s role in human rights protection. If promulgated under the president’s authority, the ordinance will be implemented during the current interim government’s tenure, with the process set to begin immediately.