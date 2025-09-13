Bangladesh’s tourism sector reels from political and safety issues

Bangladesh’s tourism industry continues to lag behind its South Asian peers, with a decline reported in the sector last year, apparently due to deterioration in political stability and law and order.

The situation is feared to worsen, with cultural heritage sites and traditional celebration events frequently targeted in attacks, while the masterminds enjoy impunity.

In contrast to other South Asian countries, the contribution of tourism to Bangladesh’s economy is only about 3%.

“Bangladesh is not considered a safe tourist destination by many nations,” said Kamrul Hassan, a tourism and hospitality lecturer at Dhaka University.

“You could say the level of security tourists expect is largely absent. Bangladesh’s portrayal in foreign media also discourages many international travellers,” he added.

Tourism experts preferred to describe Bangladesh as not tourism-friendly. Fresh areas, such as peaceful political settlements, have evaded the Chittagong Hill Tracts, while Rohingya influx into Cox’s Bazar, the main tourist destination, has created a sense of insecurity.

The World Economic Forum ranked Bangladesh 109th in its latest Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2024, published in January.

Bangladesh lost nine places compared to its 100th position in 2021, following consecutive improvement since 2017, when the country was ranked 125th.

Tourism businesses rebounded in Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Thailand after political unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It did not happen randomly. The countries took strong steps to revitalise their tourism business,” Kamrul said.

According to the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, while tourism accounts for around 10% of global GDP, its contribution to Bangladesh’s GDP remains only 3%.

In contrast, all neighbouring countries—India, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka—boast stronger tourism sectors. The World Travel & Tourism Council reported India earned $37 billion from tourism in 2024.

Nepal’s tourism income rose from NPR 62.3 billion in FY 2022-23 to NPR 82.33 billion in FY 2023-24, contributing 6% to the country’s GDP. In 2024, Nepal welcomed nearly 1.2 million foreign tourists, compared to about 650,000 in Bangladesh.

Even Pakistan ranked above Bangladesh at 101st on the WEF index, scoring 3.41 out of 7 compared to Bangladesh’s 3.19. The Pakistan Business Council estimates tourism contributes over 5% to its GDP, generating nearly $20 billion in 2024—far higher than Bangladesh’s earnings of under $3 billion.

The Maldives remains the most tourism-dependent economy in South Asia, with 68% of its GDP reliant on the sector. Over 1.5 million tourists visit annually, each spending an average of $2,500, according to its statistics bureau.

Sri Lanka, despite economic setbacks, has increased foreign tourist arrivals and income. An Asian Development Bank report noted India’s tourism receipts rose from $32.2 billion in 2023 to $35.02 billion in 2024. Sri Lanka’s income also increased by $1.01 billion year-on-year to $3.17 billion. In contrast, Bangladesh’s earnings from foreign tourists fell in 2024, from $453 million in 2023 to $440 million in 2024, according to the ADB.

Industry insiders cite a lack of diversity as another obstacle to expanding Bangladesh’s tourism. Tourists often have little reason to revisit destinations.

“Bangladesh has no plan to attract tourists. The sector looks as it did decades ago,” said Shoeb-Ur-Rahman, associate professor at Dhaka University’s Tourism and Hospitality Management Department.

He stressed the need for detailed data on tourist arrivals, preferences, repeat visits and feedback to redesign the sector.

“We must learn why Bali or Pattaya attract repeat visitors while Cox’s Bazar does not,” he added.

Tourists often complain of syndicates controlling every aspect of travel—from hotels to food to transport—leaving visitors feeling exploited.

“In Cox’s Bazar, hotel rates and food are excessively high, with almost every trader exploiting tourists,” said Humayun Rashid, who recently visited the beach town with his family.

Labiba Habib, founder of tour group Let’s Explore World, said unlike Bangladesh, where tourism is limited to hills and beaches, other countries offer diverse attractions.

“In many destinations, tourists enjoy freedom in both urban and natural sites, while here people feel judged for what they do,” she said.

Urban tourism is also overlooked. Cities like Delhi, Bangkok, Jakarta and Tokyo attract millions, while Dhaka lacks any major tourism plan or appeal, experts say.

“Dhaka’s haphazard urban landscape with its infamous traffic tailbacks scares away tourists,” said Adil Muhammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners.

Political stability is another prerequisite for tourism expansion, said Md Rafeuzzaman, president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is expecting its national election in February next year, with parties confronting each other and police in violent clashes. Major city streets are often blocked by protesters without prior notice.

Security experts warned the situation may not improve until well after the election, prompting fears that tourism could decline further.