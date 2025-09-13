Saturday, September 13, 2025

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country

Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 12:21 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places across the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Friday.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong, Barisal and Sylhet divisions,” the BMD said in a bulletin.

“Besides, a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna divisions may experience similar weather,” it added. The bulletin also warned that moderately heavy to heavy rainfall may occur at some places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions.

Day and night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged across the country, according to the forecast.

The BMD further said the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.5°C in Khulna, while the lowest was 24.1°C in Tetulia. In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:05pm on Saturday and rise at 5:45am on Sunday.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Rain Forecast
