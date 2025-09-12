HC Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman resigns

The president has accepted the resignation of High Court Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, submitted earlier amid an ongoing inquiry by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The resignation letter signed by Justice Akhtaruzzaman was sent to the president through the chief justice on August 31, 2025, and subsequently accepted on September 7, 2025, said a press release of the Supreme Court on Friday.

Earlier, on March 23, 2025, the president had directed the Supreme Judicial Council to carry out a thorough investigation into allegations against Justice Akhtaruzzaman.

The council later summoned him on June 25 to explain the allegations. He appeared before the council on July 1 and defended himself against the charges. Then the Supreme Judicial Council held its final hearing on August 26.

On October 16, 2024, the chief justice asked 12 judges of the High Court Division to refrain from assigning benches following the allegations. Among them, Justice Shahed Nuruddin resigned on January 30 last by submitting a signed letter to the president.

Two others—Justice Md Aminul Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon—were not confirmed as permanent judges after completing their extended terms as additional judges. Both were initially appointed as additional judges on July 31, 2022, and given a six-month extension on July 30, 2024.

Besides, another two judges—Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan and Justice Ashish Ranjan Das—have retired upon reaching the age limit. Justice Khan retired on December 30, 2024, while Justice Das retired on January 30, 2025.

Following thorough investigations, the president also removed two judges earlier this year. Justice Khizir Hayat was removed on March 18, 2025, and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman on May 21, 2025.

With the latest development, Justice Akhtaruzzaman’s resignation has now been formally accepted.

Now, inquiries into allegations against four other judges remain under investigation by the Supreme Judicial Council.