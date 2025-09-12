3,797 cases filed, 26.38C fines realized in nationwide anti-pollution drives

The Department of Environment (DoE), under a special initiative of the Ministry of Environment, has conducted 1,540 mobile court drives across the country between January 2 and September 11, 2025, resulting in 3,797 cases and fines amounting to Tk26,38,26,900.
As part of the enforcement drive, 489 illegal brick kilns were completely shut down with their chimneys demolished.
Directives were issued to close another 216 kilns, and raw bricks from 133 kilns were destroyed.
In addition, 25 illegal polythene factories were sealed off with their utility connections cut, while 132 other establishments had their electricity or service connections disconnected due to environmental violations, according to a press release.
During this period, four people received prison sentences without parole.
The authorities also seized nine truckloads of lead and battery melting equipment from 13 institutions and shut down their operations.
On Friday alone, three mobile courts in Feni, Chittagong, and Narayanganj took action against the illegal production and marketing of banned polythene products under the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act.
A total of nine cases were filed, Tk65,000 in fines were collected, and 319kg of polythene were seized.
Awareness leaflets were also distributed in markets and super shops as part of a public awareness campaign.
The same day, two mobile courts were conducted in Manikganj and the Motijheel-Gulistan road area in Dhaka to check vehicles emitting excessive black smoke.
Seven cases were filed, fines of Tk15,000 were collected, and several drivers were issued warnings.
Meanwhile, five more mobile courts operated in Narail, Bandarban, Shariatpur, Manikganj, and Chittagong to enforce the Noise Pollution Control Rules 2006.
These drives resulted in 19 cases, fines worth Tk40,000, and the seizure of 34 hydraulic horns.
The Department of Environment said it will continue its countrywide drives to curb pollution and protect public health and the environment.