3,797 cases filed, 26.38C fines realized in nationwide anti-pollution drives

The Department of Environment (DoE), under a special initiative of the Ministry of Environment, has conducted 1,540 mobile court drives across the country between January 2 and September 11, 2025, resulting in 3,797 cases and fines amounting to Tk26,38,26,900.

As part of the enforcement drive, 489 illegal brick kilns were completely shut down with their chimneys demolished.

Directives were issued to close another 216 kilns, and raw bricks from 133 kilns were destroyed.

In addition, 25 illegal polythene factories were sealed off with their utility connections cut, while 132 other establishments had their electricity or service connections disconnected due to environmental violations, according to a press release.

During this period, four people received prison sentences without parole.

The authorities also seized nine truckloads of lead and battery melting equipment from 13 institutions and shut down their operations.

On Friday alone, three mobile courts in Feni, Chittagong, and Narayanganj took action against the illegal production and marketing of banned polythene products under the Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act.