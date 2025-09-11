Jaya Ahsan reinstated for the 3rd time as UNDP Goodwill ambassador

Acclaimed actor and social activist Jaya Ahsan has been reinstated as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador in Bangladesh for the third time, continuing a partnership that began in 2022. She will serve in this voluntary role for the next one year.

As goodwill ambassador, Jaya will champion the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), raising awareness and mobilizing support on issues such as poverty reduction, gender equality, climate action, and inclusive governance, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Reflecting on her renewed role, Jaya said: “I feel privileged to continue this journey with UNDP. With only five years left to achieve the SDGs, the urgency has never been greater. This is a shared responsibility, and I am committed to using every platform available to inspire collective action for a better future.”

UNDP resident representative in Bangladesh, Stefan Liller, welcomed her continued engagement, saying: “We are delighted to have Jaya Ahsan return as our goodwill ambassador. She is not only a celebrated artist but also a powerful advocate for equity and sustainability.”

He added: “Her voice has helped bring the SDG message closer to citizens, and we look forward to building on this momentum together.”

Jaya will continue to support UNDP in amplifying campaigns that empower communities, protect the environment, and promote resilience, contributing to Bangladesh’s efforts to deliver on the promise of the SDGs by 2030.