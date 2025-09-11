Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jaya Ahsan reinstated for the 3rd time as UNDP Goodwill ambassador

She will serve in this voluntary role for the next one year

Acclaimed actor and social activist Jaya Ahsan has been reinstated as the UNDP Goodwill Ambassador in Bangladesh for the third time, continuing her role in championing the Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 07:11 PM

Acclaimed actor and social activist Jaya Ahsan has been reinstated as the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador in Bangladesh for the third time, continuing a partnership that began in 2022. She will serve in this voluntary role for the next one year.

As goodwill ambassador, Jaya will champion the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), raising awareness and mobilizing support on issues such as poverty reduction, gender equality, climate action, and inclusive governance, said a press release issued on Thursday.

Reflecting on her renewed role, Jaya said: “I feel privileged to continue this journey with UNDP. With only five years left to achieve the SDGs, the urgency has never been greater. This is a shared responsibility, and I am committed to using every platform available to inspire collective action for a better future.”

UNDP resident representative in Bangladesh, Stefan Liller, welcomed her continued engagement, saying: “We are delighted to have Jaya Ahsan return as our goodwill ambassador. She is not only a celebrated artist but also a powerful advocate for equity and sustainability.”

He added: “Her voice has helped bring the SDG message closer to citizens, and we look forward to building on this momentum together.”

Jaya will continue to support UNDP in amplifying campaigns that empower communities, protect the environment, and promote resilience, contributing to Bangladesh’s efforts to deliver on the promise of the SDGs by 2030.

Topics:

UNDPSDGJaya Ahsan
Read More

National consultation calls for disability-inclusive polls

National consultation seeks inclusive voting for persons with disabilities

UNDP and Unesco launch report on Bangladesh’s media landscape

Australia, UN support Bangladesh electoral process

Speakers call for long-term, low-interest loans for climate-vulnerable areas

Speakers: For a citizen-responsive House, e-Parliament is crucial

Latest News

What Charlie Kirk’s assassination tells us

Jucsu polls conclude amid allegations of rigging and boycott

Armed forces’ magistracy powers extended of for 60 more days

After protests oust PM, Nepal stares into political void

EU ambassador urges youth to lead in forestry, urban development

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x