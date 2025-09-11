Jucsu: BNP, Swechchhasebak Dal leaders spotted at EC office night before polls

On the eve of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election, BNP activist Maruf Mallik and Dhaka district Swechchhasebak Dal convener Nazmul Hasan Ovi entered the Election Commission office in violation of the electoral code of conduct.

A video of the incident, which took place around 10pm on Wednesday at the Jucsu Election Commission office in the university’s Senate Building, quickly spread on social media. As the footage circulated, students rushed to the commission, alleging vote rigging and staging protests.

The video shows Maruf Mallik and Nazmul Hasan Ovi entering the EC office, where Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Professor Sohel Ahmed, Treasurer Abdur Rob, and BNP-leaning faculty member Professor Borhan Uddin were already present.

Several Jucsu candidates protested on the spot. One of them was heard asking: “Sir, what are they doing here? Is voting taking place at night?”

In response, Professor Sohel Ahmed said: “I don’t know,” before leaving the room along with the outsiders.

Speaking later, Pro-VC Sohel Ahmed explained: “Some people came with complaints, and we were discussing those issues.”

Election Commissioner Professor Mohammad Mafruhi Sattar said: “If a written complaint is filed, necessary action will be taken.”

In a notice signed on September 9 by Acting Registrar Dr ABM Azizur Rahman, the university authorities prohibited former students, guests, and any outsiders from staying in residential halls or on campus between Wednesday and Friday for the Jucsu polls.