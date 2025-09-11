Thursday, September 11, 2025

Voting begins in Jucsu polls after 33 years

Long queues of students were seen outside polling booths at various halls from early morning

File Image: Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu). Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 09:16 AM

Voting in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election began at 9am on Thursday, marking the return of the long-awaited polls after a 33-year gap.

Long queues of students were seen outside polling booths at various halls from early morning. The polls will continue until 5pm across the university’s 21 residential halls.

On-site visits showed voters—particularly female students—turning out in notable numbers. The university administration said the atmosphere has remained peaceful, with security measures in place to avert any untoward incidents.

Security and oversight

A four-tier security system has been deployed. Alongside police, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Ansar are on duty. Since last night, special checks at university gates have been restricting entry to only officials, students, and accredited journalists.

Around 2,000 police personnel are stationed on campus, including 1,200 deployed outside, supported by specialized units and plainclothes detectives. Members of the BNCC, Rover Scouts, and Red Crescent Society are also assisting in maintaining order.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

“All necessary steps have been taken to ensure 100% security during the Jucsu election,” said Dhaka Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Arafat Islam.

To monitor the process, 80 CCTV cameras have been installed across the 21 centers.

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Md Moniruzzaman said voting is being held in students’ respective halls for convenience, with 224 booths set up—11 for male halls and 10 for female halls.

Candidates and voters

This year, 177 candidates are contesting for 25 Jucsu central posts. According to the final list, 11,919 students are eligible to vote—6,102 male and 5,817 female. Each voter will cast 40 ballots: 25 for Jucsu central positions and 15 for their hall unions.

At Begum Sufia Kamal Hall and Nawab Faizunnesa Hall, all hall union candidates have been elected unopposed, so only central union votes are being cast there.

Contesting panels

Eight panels are competing in the polls, including the BNP-backed student front, the Islami Chhatra Shibir-supported Shommilito Shikkharthi Jote, the Baghchas-backed Shikkharthi Oikya Forum, Shompritir Oikya (a coalition of a Chhatra Union faction and cultural bodies), Independent Students’ Coalition, Songsoptok Parishad, Swadhin Ongikar Parishad, and the Socialist Students’ Front. Several independents are also in the race.

Vote counting

After polls close at 5pm, ballot boxes will be sealed in front of the media before counting begins.

The Election Commission expects the counting process to take three to four hours.

Jahangirnagar University
