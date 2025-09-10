Visually impaired Raisul Islam elected as Ducsu executive member

Raisul Islam, a visually impaired student of Dhaka University’s Sociology Department, has been elected as an executive member of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu), contesting under the banner of Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote.

This year, five visually impaired students contested in Ducsu and hall union elections. Raisul’s victory is being hailed as a significant milestone toward inclusive leadership on campus.

Speaking to Dhaka Tribune, Raisul said: “This victory is not just mine; it belongs to all students with disabilities at Dhaka University. We have proved that if given the chance, we too can lead. My priorities will be solving the housing crisis, making the campus more disability-friendly, and protecting the rights of marginalized students.”

He added, “Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote nominated me because their goals aligned with mine. Now, being elected, I have the opportunity to implement those plans. I want to transform Dhaka University into an accessible and inclusive campus. Although I am visually impaired, I aim to work for all students, eliminating discrimination and ensuring equal opportunities.”

Raisul expressed gratitude to both general and disabled students, saying, “I sincerely thank everyone for trusting me and standing by my side. This support will inspire me to work with even greater responsibility.”

Faruk Howlader, another visually impaired candidate from the Islami Chhatra Andolon panel, welcomed Raisul’s victory. “This is a matter of pride for us. With a visually impaired student like Raisul in the executive committee, we believe the voices of disabled students will now be stronger in university policymaking.”

Mohammad Shahjahan, also visually impaired, added, “Raisul bhai’s victory proves that disability is not a limitation. We hope he will take effective steps to improve education, housing, and mobility facilities for students with disabilities.”

Tonmoy Ahmed, convener of the Dhaka University branch of the Physically Challenged Development Foundation, said: “The participation of five visually impaired students and Raisul Islam’s victory have set a new precedent in campus politics for students with disabilities.”