2 more die of dengue, 625 hospitalized in 24hrs

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 139 this year.

The recent fatalities were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 625 more patients were hospitalized with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 36,096 this year.

The new cases were reported as follows: 96 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 112 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 114 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 87 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 130 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 17 in Khulna Division (Out of CC) 37 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 15 in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 14 in Rangngpur division and three in Sylhet division (Out of CC).

As of now, 1,821 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.