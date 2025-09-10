Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places in the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday morning.

"At a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chittagong divisions may also experience similar weather, while at one or two places over Khulna and Barisal divisions are expected to see such conditions," it also said, adding: "Moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions."

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the met office predicted.

It further said monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.4°C in Badalgachhi and Chuadanga, while the lowest temperature was 24.2°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:08pm on Wednesday and will rise at 5:43am on Thursday.