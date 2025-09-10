Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged nationwide, the met office said

File image: Rain has been falling across parts of the capital since morning, with light drops and steady drizzles soaking the Dhaka University area. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 01:01 PM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places in the country over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday morning.

"At a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chittagong divisions may also experience similar weather, while at one or two places over Khulna and Barisal divisions are expected to see such conditions," it also said, adding: "Moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions."

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the met office predicted.

It further said monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded was 36.4°C in Badalgachhi and Chuadanga, while the lowest temperature was 24.2°C in Sylhet.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 6:08pm on Wednesday and will rise at 5:43am on Thursday.

Topics:

RainBangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)met office weather bulletin
