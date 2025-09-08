Tuesday, September 09, 2025

Gold price hits record high with 182,810 per bhori

Bajus said the adjustment was made in line with rising prices of pure gold in the international market

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 10:50 PM

The price of gold in Bangladesh has reached a new record high, with the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) announcing an increase of up to Tk1,260 per bhori in a single day.

According to the revised price list, effective from Tuesday, the price of 22-carat gold will stand at Tk182,810 per bhori, up from Tk181,550 on Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday night, Bajus said the adjustment was made in line with rising prices of pure gold in the international market.

Under the new rates, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk174,505 per bhori, while 18-carat gold will cost Tk149,567 per bhori. Gold produced by the traditional method will now be priced at Tk123,942 per bhori.

In contrast, the price of silver remains unchanged despite the upward trend in gold. The price per bhori of 22-carat silver stands at Tk2,811, 21-carat at Tk2,683, 18-carat at Tk2,298, and traditionally crafted silver at Tk1,726.

Topics:

Gold PriceBangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus)
