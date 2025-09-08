Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

Brac and TikTok jointly hosted the Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair on Sunday at the Brac Center in Dhaka, showcasing innovative, climate-resilient ventures by young entrepreneurs.

The event marked the conclusion of the Climate Resilient Entrepreneurship Program for Youth-led Businesses, a one-year pilot initiative supporting 1,350 young entrepreneurs from climate-risk districts, including Rajshahi, Rangpur, Sylhet, Khulna, and Barisal, according to a press release on Monday

The program comes at a time when Bangladesh’s youth face high unemployment alongside growing climate vulnerabilities. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics’ Labor Force Survey 2023 found that 7.2% of the country’s 26.76 million-strong young labor force—around 1.94 million individuals—remain unemployed, highlighting the need for alternative livelihood opportunities such as entrepreneurship.

Speakers at the event emphasized that climate change is no longer a future challenge but a pressing present reality. They stressed that young people, already facing unemployment and climate exposure, must explore entrepreneurship to secure livelihoods and contribute to economic stability.

Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, managing director of SME Foundation, attended as chief guest, while Shamima Akhter, director of Corporate Affairs, Partnerships and Communications at Unilever, was present as guest of honor. Safi Rahman Khan, director of Education, Skills Development and Migration Programs at Brac, joined senior leadership and representatives from both Brac and TikTok. Md Belayet Hossan, associate director, shared insights on Brac’s Microfinance Program.

Highlighting a 51% rise in MSME entrepreneurs between 2022 and 2025, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury said young entrepreneurs not only have the opportunity to fulfill personal aspirations but also generate employment, inspire their communities, and promote entrepreneurship as a viable alternative to traditional jobs.

Shamima Akhter noted that such initiatives provide insights for targeted investment and help youth realize their potential, which is crucial for Bangladesh’s development. She also stressed the importance of fostering innovation and leveraging technology to create sustainable and distinctive business solutions.

In his closing address, Safi Rahman Khan lauded Bangladesh’s youth for demonstrating strong entrepreneurial potential and highlighted the need for more entrepreneurs to navigate micro-level economic volatility.

The opening address was delivered by Kazi Roushan Ara, program head of Brac’s Skills Development Program, followed by a keynote presentation on the project from Md Al Imran, head of operations of the same program. The project’s endline findings were presented by Sazidur Rahman, head of monitoring at Brac.

The fair featured 11 stalls promoting youth-led climate-resilient products and services, including environmentally friendly handicrafts, clothing, and pottery. A panel discussion with participants Nadira Khatun and Most Umme Salma from Chapainawabganj, and Shammi Akter and Minu Begum from Nilphamari, provided further insight into the challenges and achievements of youth entrepreneurs in climate-vulnerable regions.