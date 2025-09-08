AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

As part of the Masters in Public Health (MPH) curriculum, the Department of Public Health at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) organizes educational field visits each semester for students enrolled in the Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety course.

The department believes that such trips provide diverse learning experiences beyond traditional classroom instruction. By engaging students visually, kinesthetically, and auditorily, these visits foster deeper understanding, encourage “out-of-the-box” thinking, and help develop critical problem-solving and leadership skills. They also allow students to practice teamwork, build relationships, and learn appropriate social behaviors—skills essential in today’s professional world.

On August 30, AIUB MPH students visited Square Pharma’s key manufacturing facility in Kaliakoir, Gazipur, to learn about industrial safety, worker exposure to hazards, and the risks of occupational injuries and diseases. Students were impressed by the state-of-the-art facility, where the company invests heavily in advanced machinery to minimize musculoskeletal injuries and ensures stringent quality control standards.

The facility, which received the National Environment Award in 2017 for its environmental protection efforts, also features a fitness centre to promote physical and mental well-being among management staff.

Dr Muhammad Wasif Alam, head of the Department of Public Health at AIUB, who specialized in Occupational Health & Safety in the USA, highlighted the importance of such initiatives. “A fitness centre, including indoor sports like table tennis, should be encouraged in all workplaces,” he said. “There should be a program whereby employees are incentivized—monetarily or through other benefits—to participate. It’s a smart investment in keeping employees healthy, happy, productive, and safer.”

The MPH students expressed their gratitude to the leadership of Square Pharma for providing the opportunity to visit and learn from the facility, presenting a written note of thanks to the management.