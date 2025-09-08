DMCH director: Nur may need 4–6 weeks to recover

Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur may need another four to six weeks to fully recover from his injuries, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Director Brig Gen Md Asaduzzaman said on Monday.

“Nur’s condition is stable and improving. If his family wishes, they can take him home within the next few days,” the DMCH director told reporters at his office in the afternoon.

He said Nur suffered a nasal bone fracture, which sometimes causes bleeding, particularly during sneezing or coughing.

“This happens because of the rough surface in the broken bone area, but it is nothing alarming,” he said, adding that the nasal structure itself remains intact.

Nur also sustained a linear, non-displaced fracture in the maxilla (upper jaw), expected to heal within four to six weeks.

Regarding concerns about his eyes, Asaduzzaman said a blood clot that had formed under one eye due to trauma has now healed completely.

About a head injury, he described it as “very minor”, saying that a CT scan had earlier detected a small amount of bleeding that had since been absorbed.

The DMCH director also mentioned that Nur developed a mild fever and cough on Monday. “His temperature was around 100°F today. He didn’t have a fever yesterday. We have consulted a specialist—this could be seasonal fever or possibly dengue. Tests will confirm the cause.”

He dismissed claims by Nur’s party regarding short-term memory loss, saying there was no possibility of such complications from his type of injury.

On the option of treatment abroad, Asaduzzaman said: “If his family wants, they can take him abroad.”

Nur was admitted to DMCH on August 29 with multiple injuries.

He was first taken to the Emergency Department’s One-Stop Emergency Centre (OSEC) and later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

After he got stabilized, he was moved out of the ICU. A six-member medical board has since been supervising his treatment.