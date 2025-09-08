Tributes flow for Badruddin Umar

People from all walks of life on Monday gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar on Monday morning to pay their final respects to eminent writer, academic, intellectual and politician Badruddin Umar.

His body was brought to the Shaheed Minar at 10am, where writers, politicians, researchers, journalists and educationists as well offered floral tributes in honour of his lifelong contributions.

Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid, after paying tribute, said: "With the passing of Badruddin Umar, an important chapter in the nation's history has come to an end. The ideals and philosophy he upheld will remain a priceless resource in our historical discourse."

Noting him as a resolute, idealistic and uncompromising figure, she said: "We will remember him for those ideals and philosophies that are worthy of dedicating a life to. His absence will be deeply felt, but his writings will continue to serve as a guide for future generations."

Leaders of various political, social and cultural organizations also paid their tribute to Badruddin Umar.

Following the tribute, his Namaz-e-Janaza held at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Zuhr prayers, after which his body is being taken to Jurain graveyard for burial.

Badruddin Umar, president of the Jatiya Mukti Council, was born on December 20, 1931, in Burdwan, then under British India.

After suffering from various age-related complications for a long period, he passed away on Sunday at 10:05am at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital at the age of 94 years.