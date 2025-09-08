Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Tributes flow for Badruddin Umar

Badruddin Umar died on Sunday at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital after long age-related illnesses

People from all walks of life paid tribute to renowned writer, educationist, intellectual and politician Badruddin Umar at Shaheed Minar. Photo: BSS
Update : 08 Sep 2025, 03:12 PM

People from all walks of life on Monday gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar on Monday morning to pay their final respects to eminent writer, academic, intellectual and politician Badruddin Umar. 

His body was brought to the Shaheed Minar at 10am, where writers, politicians, researchers, journalists and educationists as well offered floral tributes in honour of his lifelong contributions.

Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid, after paying tribute, said: "With the passing of Badruddin Umar, an important chapter in the nation's history has come to an end. The ideals and philosophy he upheld will remain a priceless resource in our historical discourse." 

Noting him as a resolute, idealistic and uncompromising figure, she said: "We will remember him for those ideals and philosophies that are worthy of dedicating a life to. His absence will be deeply felt, but his writings will continue to serve as a guide for future generations."

Leaders of various political, social and cultural organizations also paid their tribute to Badruddin Umar. 

Following the tribute, his Namaz-e-Janaza held at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Zuhr prayers, after which his body is being taken to Jurain graveyard for burial.

Badruddin Umar, president of the Jatiya Mukti Council, was born on December 20, 1931, in Burdwan, then under British India. 

After suffering from various age-related complications for a long period, he passed away on Sunday at 10:05am at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital at the age of 94 years.

Topics:

central Shaheed minarSharmeen Soneya Murshid
Read More

Primary teachers threaten hunger strike from Sept 26 over pay, promotions

Govt building July uprising memorials in 64 districts

Sharmeen vows to preserve legacies of 11 women martyred in July uprising

Sharmeen: Martyred children of July uprising will be remembered for ages

24 rapes in 9 days: Adviser terms violence against women, children a ‘pandemic-level crisis’

Sharmeen Murshid: Govt to deploy quick response team to deal with women repression

Latest News

Committee formed to expedite trials of crimes during July uprising

Brac, TikTok host ‘Project Reflections and Youth Entrepreneurship Fair’

AIUB students gain real-world insights through educational field trip

Army clarifies role ahead of election, dismisses social media propaganda

Motorcyclist dies as bus hits him at Khilgaon

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x