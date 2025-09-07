Monday, September 08, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gold price breaks record again

The new rate will come into effect from Monday

File image of gold jewellery Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 09:50 PM

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has once again raised gold prices, setting a new record in the country’s history.

The price of 22-carat gold has been increased by Tk2,718 per bhori, taking it to Tk181,550, according to a Bajus press release issued on Sunday night.

The new rate will come into effect from Monday.

Bajus attributed the latest hike to an increase in the price of pure gold in the local market.

As per the revised rates, 21-carat gold will now cost Tk173,304 per bhori, 18-carat gold Tk148,541 and traditional gold Tk123,067 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Buyers will also have to pay an additional 5% VAT set by the government, along with a minimum 6% making charge fixed by Bajus. The making charge may vary depending on design and quality, it added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Bajus raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk3,044 per bhori to Tk178,832, which was then the highest in the country’s history.

Topics:

GoldBangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus)
Read More

Gold price hits all-time high

Gold prices drop by Tk4,292 within a week

Gold prices near 2L per bhori after latest hike

Gold prices hiked again ahead of Eid

Gold price to go down by Tk 3452 per bhori from Friday

Gold prices drop

Latest News

Report: Bangladesh has the most default loans in Asia

Consensus commission consults experts on finalizing National Charter 2025

Experts for stronger trade negotiations capacity ahead of LDC graduation

Low-lying areas in Khagrachari flooded due to onrush of water from upstream

KIA Bangladesh unveils all-new KIA Sportage

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x