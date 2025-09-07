Gold price breaks record again

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has once again raised gold prices, setting a new record in the country’s history.

The price of 22-carat gold has been increased by Tk2,718 per bhori, taking it to Tk181,550, according to a Bajus press release issued on Sunday night.

The new rate will come into effect from Monday.

Bajus attributed the latest hike to an increase in the price of pure gold in the local market.

As per the revised rates, 21-carat gold will now cost Tk173,304 per bhori, 18-carat gold Tk148,541 and traditional gold Tk123,067 per bhori (11.664 grams).

Buyers will also have to pay an additional 5% VAT set by the government, along with a minimum 6% making charge fixed by Bajus. The making charge may vary depending on design and quality, it added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Bajus raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk3,044 per bhori to Tk178,832, which was then the highest in the country’s history.