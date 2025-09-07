CA Yunus condoles death of Badruddin Umar

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Badruddin Umar, one of the foremost leaders of the freedom loving people's struggle, a politician, progressive thinker, sociologist and writer.

In a message of condolence, the chief adviser said: "Badruddin Umar, who started his career as a teacher at Dhaka University and later joined Rajshahi University as a faculty member, was a shining beacon of our struggle for free thought and progress".

He added: "His active role in the Language Movement as well as his research, strong protest against colonial mindsets and unwavering commitment to socialist ideals have enriched our intellectual history."

Professor Yunus recalled that Badaruddin Umar spoke out in favor of the people's uprisings from the beginning to change the fascist and autocratic regime and recognized the July uprising as one of the subcontinent's unprecedented mass uprisings.

"Badruddin Umar, the president of the Jatiya Mukti Council, was not just a theoretician, but a fighter who raised his voice against injustice throughout his life," the chief adviser said.

He noted that the government has nominated writer and intellectual Badruddin Umar for the Swadhinata Award for his glorious and meritorious contributions at the national level.

Describing Badruddin Umar's death as an irreparable loss to the nation, the chief adviser said that his writings and philosophy of life will serve as a unique guide for the country's future generations of thinkers.

Professor Yunus conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family, colleagues and admirers of Badruddin Umar.

Badruddin Umar, who had long been suffering from old-age complications, breathed his last this morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital at the age of 94.