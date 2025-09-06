Rizwana: Stone looting can't be stopped without political unity

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday said stopping stone looting is impossible without political unity.

She made the remarks at a city dialogue titled “Restoration of Dhaka’s Water Bodies: Challenges and Possibilities” at the Cirdap Auditorium in the capital.

Rizwana said eviction drives can be carried out by any government if public support exists. “Although stone extraction does not fall under my ministry, I have taken responsibility as part of my environmental mandate.”

Speaking about Chalan Beel, she noted that decisions were yet to be finalized. Apart from two areas, a list of rivers has already been prepared, and 17 Km of dredging will be undertaken in the Turag River.

“The age of this state is 54 years. The level of progress made is clear to all. We have had only a year and a half. We are working and trying to the best of our ability. I do not think it is fair to compare a year and a half of effort with 54 years of history,” she said.