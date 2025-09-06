Saturday, September 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Rizwana: Stone looting can't be stopped without political unity

Whichever government comes to power, eviction drives can be carried out if public support exists, says the adviser

File image of Syeda Rizwana Hasan. Photo: Collected
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 05:45 PM

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday said stopping stone looting is impossible without political unity.

She made the remarks at a city dialogue titled “Restoration of Dhaka’s Water Bodies: Challenges and Possibilities” at the Cirdap Auditorium in the capital.

Rizwana said eviction drives can be carried out by any government if public support exists. “Although stone extraction does not fall under my ministry, I have taken responsibility as part of my environmental mandate.”

Speaking about Chalan Beel, she noted that decisions were yet to be finalized. Apart from two areas, a list of rivers has already been prepared, and 17 Km of dredging will be undertaken in the Turag River.

“The age of this state is 54 years. The level of progress made is clear to all. We have had only a year and a half. We are working and trying to the best of our ability. I do not think it is fair to compare a year and a half of effort with 54 years of history,” she said.

 

Topics:

ExtractionSyeda Rizwana Hasan
Read More

Rizwana: Global unity, solidarity essential in tackling climate crisis

Rizwana: Govt to ensure rapid compensation for human-elephant conflict victims

Environment adviser calls for jute bags to replace polythene

Working group formed to address engineers' demands

Nationwide engineering university shutdown announced from Thursday

Protesting engineering students demand govt response, refuse to back down

Latest News

RAB arrests two main accused in attack on Malibagh Shohagh counter

Awami League flash procession at Tejgaon: 7 put on remand, one sent to jail

Chhatra Dal seeks temporary ban on DU Facebook pages ahead of Ducsu polls

Hasina accused of ordering assassination attempt on Bobby Hajjaj

OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x