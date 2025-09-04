Friday, September 05, 2025

Charged with crimes against humanity? No elections or govt jobs under new ordinance

A new provision, Section 20C, has been added to the International Crimes Tribunal Act, says Shafiqul

The Council of Advisers held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO), chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo: PID
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 05:17 PM

Any individual formally charged with crimes against humanity will be barred from contesting elections under the amended International Crimes Tribunal (Third Amendment) Ordinance.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed the information at a briefing on Thursday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. On the same day, the Advisory Council approved the amendment at its meeting.

He said a new provision, Section 20C, has been added to the International Crimes Tribunal Act.

According to the provision, anyone against whom a formal charge sheet is filed under the Act will be disqualified from being elected or remaining a member of parliament.

The same restriction applies to holding or contesting positions in local government bodies—including member, commissioner, chairman, mayor, or administrator. Such individuals will also be barred from receiving appointments or employment in the service of the republic or in any other institution.

 

Topics:

International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)Shafiqul Alam
