Charged with crimes against humanity? No elections or govt jobs under new ordinance

Any individual formally charged with crimes against humanity will be barred from contesting elections under the amended International Crimes Tribunal (Third Amendment) Ordinance.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed the information at a briefing on Thursday at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka. On the same day, the Advisory Council approved the amendment at its meeting.

He said a new provision, Section 20C, has been added to the International Crimes Tribunal Act.

According to the provision, anyone against whom a formal charge sheet is filed under the Act will be disqualified from being elected or remaining a member of parliament.

The same restriction applies to holding or contesting positions in local government bodies—including member, commissioner, chairman, mayor, or administrator. Such individuals will also be barred from receiving appointments or employment in the service of the republic or in any other institution.