Gold price hits all-time high

Within just two days, gold prices in the country have increased once again. According to the latest decision, the price of good quality gold — that is, 22-carat per bhori (11.664 grams) — has been raised by Tk3,044, setting the new price at Tk178,832, the highest in the nation’s history.

On Wednesday night, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) announced the new price adjustment in a press release. The revised rate will come into effect from Thursday.

Bajus said the adjustment was made due to the rise in the local market price of pure gold.

Under the new pricing, 22-carat gold has been set at Tk178,832 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk170,703, 18-carat at Tk146,313, and traditional method gold at Tk121,166 per bhori.

However, the price of silver has remained unchanged. At present, 22-carat silver is priced at Tk2,811 per bhori.

Earlier, on Monday, the price of gold had already been increased.