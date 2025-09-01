Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gold price hits 175,788 per bhori in fresh record

According to BAJUS statistics, gold prices have been adjusted 48 times so far this year

Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 10:00 PM

Gold prices in Bangladesh have reached a new record high, with 22-carat gold now priced at Tk175,788 per bhori (11.664 grams) following the latest adjustment by the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS).

In a press release issued on Monday, BAJUS announced a sharp increase of Tk1,470 per bhori, effective from Tuesday. This marks the third consecutive hike in less than a week—after increases of Tk1,667 on Saturday and Tk1,050 last Tuesday.

With the latest revision, 21-carat gold is priced at Tk167,798 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk143,828, and traditionally made gold at Tk119,042 per bhori.

According to BAJUS data, gold prices have been adjusted 48 times so far this year—32 upward and 16 downward. In comparison, last year saw 62 adjustments, with 35 hikes and 27 reductions.

 

Topics:

Gold Price
Read More

Gold price drops by Tk1,575 per bhori

Gold price to go down by Tk 3452 per bhori from Friday

Gold prices increased again

Gold price slashed after three consecutive hikes since Saturday

Bangladesh’s gold price exceeds global market prediction

Gold price hits new record in Bangladesh

Latest News

Thai opposition’s kingmaking summit fails to back new PM

2 children drown in Naogaon village pond

Nasum, Tanzid star as Bangladesh rout Netherlands to clinch T20I series

BAU students lift railway blockade; train services resume

Section 144 extended around Chittagong University after clashes

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x