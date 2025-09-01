Gold price hits 175,788 per bhori in fresh record

Gold prices in Bangladesh have reached a new record high, with 22-carat gold now priced at Tk175,788 per bhori (11.664 grams) following the latest adjustment by the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS).

In a press release issued on Monday, BAJUS announced a sharp increase of Tk1,470 per bhori, effective from Tuesday. This marks the third consecutive hike in less than a week—after increases of Tk1,667 on Saturday and Tk1,050 last Tuesday.

With the latest revision, 21-carat gold is priced at Tk167,798 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk143,828, and traditionally made gold at Tk119,042 per bhori.

According to BAJUS data, gold prices have been adjusted 48 times so far this year—32 upward and 16 downward. In comparison, last year saw 62 adjustments, with 35 hikes and 27 reductions.