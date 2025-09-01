Monday, September 01, 2025

NCP extends floral greetings on BNP's founding anniversary

NCP leaders Sarjis Alam, Samanta Sharmin, Arifur Islam Arif, and Mainul Islam greeted BNP with flowers

NCP extends floral greetings to BNP on founding anniversary. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 08:47 PM

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) extended floral greetings to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman on the occasion of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) 47th founding anniversary.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed received the floral tribute on behalf of the party at the Chairperson’s office in Gulshan at 7:30pm on Monday, said BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan

The NCP delegation included Sarjis Alam, Samanta Sharmin, Arifur Islam Arif, and Mainul Islam.

Topics:

BNPNational Citizen Party
