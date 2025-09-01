ACC sues Saima Wazed among 35 over 400C embezzlement

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 35 people, including Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the alleged embezzlement of around Tk400 crore from Shuchona Foundation.

ACC Assistant Director and Public Relations Officer Tanzir Ahmed confirmed the development on Monday.

The accused include 11 trustees of the foundation, eight business donors, and 16 officials and employees of the Revenue Division.

Besides Saima Wazed Putul, other prominent accused are: