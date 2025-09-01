ACC sues Saima Wazed among 35 over 400C embezzlement

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 35 people, including Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the alleged embezzlement of around Tk400 crore from Shuchona Foundation.
ACC Assistant Director and Public Relations Officer Tanzir Ahmed confirmed the development on Monday.
The accused include 11 trustees of the foundation, eight business donors, and 16 officials and employees of the Revenue Division.
Besides Saima Wazed Putul, other prominent accused are:
- Professor Dr Mazharul Mannan, trustee and chairperson of Shuchona Foundation
- Professor Pran Gopal Dutta, vice-chairman
- Trustee Md Nazmul Hasan Papon
- Saifullah Abdullah Solenkhi, treasurer Md Shamsuzzaman
- Trustee Jan Bari Rizvi
- Professor Ruhul Haque, member of the executive committee and former MP
- Shirin Jaman Munir
- MS Mehraj Zahan
- Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed
- Intekabul Hamid, chairman of Hamid Real Estate
- Nurul Islam BSC, former chairman of Sanowar Group and former minister
- Salman F Rahman, chairman of Beximco Group and former adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment
- Md Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group
- AKM Rahmatullah, chairman of Apex Properties Development Limited and former MP
- Moin Uddin Hasan Rashid, chairman of United Group
- Mostafa Kamal, chairman of Meghna Group
- Enayetur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Bill Trade Engineering Limited and Channel-9