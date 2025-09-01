Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ACC sues Saima Wazed among 35 over 400C embezzlement

The accused include 11 trustees of the foundation, eight business donors, and 16 officials and employees of the Revenue Division

File image of Saima Wazed. Photo: WHO
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 07:32 PM

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against 35 people, including Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over the alleged embezzlement of around Tk400 crore from Shuchona Foundation.

ACC Assistant Director and Public Relations Officer Tanzir Ahmed confirmed the development on Monday.

The accused include 11 trustees of the foundation, eight business donors, and 16 officials and employees of the Revenue Division.

Besides Saima Wazed Putul, other prominent accused are:

  • Professor Dr Mazharul Mannan, trustee and chairperson of Shuchona Foundation
  • Professor Pran Gopal Dutta, vice-chairman
  • Trustee Md Nazmul Hasan Papon
  • Saifullah Abdullah Solenkhi, treasurer Md Shamsuzzaman
  • Trustee Jan Bari Rizvi
  • Professor Ruhul Haque, member of the executive committee and former MP
  • Shirin Jaman Munir
  • MS Mehraj Zahan
  • Dr Helal Uddin Ahmed
  • Intekabul Hamid, chairman of Hamid Real Estate
  • Nurul Islam BSC, former chairman of Sanowar Group and former minister
  • Salman F Rahman, chairman of Beximco Group and former adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment
  • Md Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group
  • AKM Rahmatullah, chairman of Apex Properties Development Limited and former MP
  • Moin Uddin Hasan Rashid, chairman of United Group
  • Mostafa Kamal, chairman of Meghna Group
  • Enayetur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Bill Trade Engineering Limited and Channel-9

 

Topics:

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)Saima Wazed
Read More

ACC sues S Alam Group chairman over 1,625.11C embezzlement

Obaidul Quader among 3 sued over Karnaphuli Tunnel corruption

Ex-land minister Saifuzzaman 120 more bank accounts frozen

3 ACC officials testify in plot scam cases against Hasina, Rehana

Seizure list witnesses testify in 3 cases against Hasina over Rajuk plot scam

Press secretary: Several years required to recover laundered money

Latest News

Earthquake in Afghan village leaves no family untouched

DMP vows action against attempts to disrupt Ducsu polls

DMP suspends one additional deputy commissioner

BAU students block railway over six-point demand

10 judges transferred in latest judicial reshuffle

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x