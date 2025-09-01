Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

Dhaka Tribune
Commerce adviser recommends easing trade regulations

‘We aim to build an efficient trade regime that will significantly enhance our national economy and serve as a major platform for equitable resource distribution’

File image of Sk Bashir Uddin. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 05:47 PM

Commerce adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin has emphasized the need to identify and eliminate unnecessary trade-related regulations to ensure smoother commercial operations through a comprehensive review of existing controls.

He made the remarks while presiding over the ninth meeting of the National Trade Facilitation Committee (NTFC), held on Monday at the BIAM Foundation Multipurpose Hall in Dhaka. The event was organized by the Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting was attended by National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan, Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman Dr Moinul Khan, Executive Chairman of the National Skills Development Authority Dr Nazneen Kauser, FBCCI Administrator Hafizur Rahman, Export Promotion Bureau Vice Chairman Abdur Rahim Khan, and Additional Secretary (FTA) of the Ministry of Commerce Ayesha Akhtar, among other committee members.

In his speech, the adviser said, “By simplifying trade procedures, we will establish fairness and create a level playing field—this will boost both our trade volume and economic capacity.”

He added, “We aim to build an efficient trade regime that will significantly enhance our national economy and serve as a major platform for equitable resource distribution.”

Sheikh Bashir Uddin further noted, “We are committed to reducing tax evasion while promoting efficiency. Customs operations are being automated, which will make import and export processes more seamless.”

tradeSk Bashir Uddin
