Chief adviser and army chief hold meeting

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman met Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to discuss his recent visit to China and the law and order situation of the country.

During the meeting, the chief adviser discussed the army’s role in assisting the civil administration under the present circumstances. He thanked the military for their continued contribution to the maintenance of law and order.



The chief adviser emphasised the need to streamline this role, including a clearly defined command structure and close coordination among all forces in the coming months leading up to the elections.

"I have made a solemn commitment to the nation to deliver an election that would stand out in terms of voter turnout, participation of new and women voters, global confidence in safety and security, and its atmosphere as a celebration of democracy and rule of law," CA Yunus said.



General Waker-Uz-Zaman, in turn, assured the chief adviser of his full cooperation with the Interim Government. He urged the chief adviser not to pay attention to rumours circulating. "The entire army is committed to making the government successful in all its initiatives and programmes."