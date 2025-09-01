Bangladesh Bank deputy governor stopped at airport, denied foreign travel

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Md Habibur Rahman was stopped at the airport and denied foreign travel when he was about to board an outbound flight to attend an official program.

On Sunday, he was scheduled to go to Namibia on a 5pm flight. Although 10 more officials from the central bank participated in that event, he was unable to attend.

According to airport sources, after completing immigration, Dr Habibur Rahman was waiting to board the plane. At the last moment, the immigration police informed him that there was an instruction from the government: he would not be allowed to travel abroad. Despite expressing regret over the incident, he was finally sent back.

Dr Habibur Rahman was appointed as deputy governor during the Awami League government in February last year. Before that, he was the chief economist of Bangladesh Bank.

Recently, in the list sent by the Ministry of Finance to the ACC for corruption investigations, the names of the governor, deputy governor, and the MDs and directors of 26 state-owned and private banks appointed during the former government have been included.

That list has also been sent to the immigration police.