Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Bangladesh Bank deputy governor stopped at airport, denied foreign travel

Although 10 more officials from the central bank participated in that event, he was unable to attend

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Md Habibur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 11:44 AM

Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Md Habibur Rahman was stopped at the airport and denied foreign travel when he was about to board an outbound flight to attend an official program.

On Sunday, he was scheduled to go to Namibia on a 5pm flight. Although 10 more officials from the central bank participated in that event, he was unable to attend.

According to airport sources, after completing immigration, Dr Habibur Rahman was waiting to board the plane. At the last moment, the immigration police informed him that there was an instruction from the government: he would not be allowed to travel abroad. Despite expressing regret over the incident, he was finally sent back.

Dr Habibur Rahman was appointed as deputy governor during the Awami League government in February last year. Before that, he was the chief economist of Bangladesh Bank.

Recently, in the list sent by the Ministry of Finance to the ACC for corruption investigations, the names of the governor, deputy governor, and the MDs and directors of 26 state-owned and private banks appointed during the former government have been included.

That list has also been sent to the immigration police.

Topics:

Bangladesh Bank (BB)
Read More

BB reserve heist: Probe report to be submitted on Sept 29

Bangladesh Bank governor stresses teacher competence for national prosperity at EWU event

Remittance inflow rises by 7.4% till August 20

Forex reserves at US$30.85b

Forex reserves cross $30b mark

BFIU seeks bank records of ex-Bangladesh Bank governors, deputies

Latest News

US citizen found dead at Dhaka hotel

BSF hands over 14 Bangladeshis to BGB in Satkhira

Alcaraz, Djokovic stroll into US Open quarter-finals as Sabalenka cruises

Seattle Sounders stun Messi's Inter Miami 3-0 to lift Leagues Cup

Barca hold on for draw against impressive Rayo

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x