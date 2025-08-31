Adviser Asif: Govt must take responsibility for attack on Nur

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said the government cannot avoid responsibility for the recent attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

He made the comment while speaking to reporters on Sunday afternoon in front of the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after visiting Nur, who was injured in an attack by joint forces on Friday.

“This was not an attack on an ordinary worker – it was an attack on the head of a political party,” said Adviser Asif.

He added: “Even during the Awami League’s time in power, such a brutal attack did not take place. Unfortunately, it has now happened under the current government.”

He said that since the incident took place during the tenure of the interim government, it cannot avoid responsibility, regardless of who was behind it. “This government must resolve the matter and ensure such horrific acts are not repeated. A proper investigation and trial must be conducted,” he added.

Asked about allegations made by Nur’s party against the army, the adviser said the government is considering forming a strong investigation committee to look into the matter.

On claims of mob violence, Asif said: “We need to clearly understand the difference between a mob and a political program. How can a political party form a mob? As far as I know, it was the Jatiya Party that attacked first.”

He said political tensions between parties are not unusual, but labelling one group as a mob while giving privilege to another is part of the Jatiya Party’s strategy to help bring back the Awami League.

The adviser described Nur as a national front-line leader who played a key role in the July uprising. “Such a vicious attack on him is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

Speaking about Nur’s condition, Asif said: “I have seen him. He has injuries on his nose and several parts of his face.”

He added that the government has arranged his treatment, and if needed, he will be sent abroad for advanced care.