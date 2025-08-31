DMP commissioner: Police facing challenges over election

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali on Sunday said that the law enforcement agencies are facing various challenges over the upcoming national election.

The DMP commissioner came up with the remarks while speaking at a contract signing ceremony held at the APBn Headquarters in Uttara, where new players and a coach were officially inducted into the Bangladesh Police Football Club.

“We are facing various challenges centering on the upcoming elections. Despite our tight schedules and responsibilities, efforts are being made to strengthen our football team. As part of this, the inclusion of new players will further strengthen the Police Football Club,” he said.

Ali Hossain Fakir, chief of the APBn and additional IGP, who was present at the event, said: “Our cricket team has created a new identity for Bangladesh on the global stage. Bangladesh Police Football Club will play a vital role in reviving the country’s football legacy. With professionalism and strong willpower, we believe we will become champions one day.”

Additional commissioner (Administration) of the DMP and vice-president of Police Football Club, Faruk Ahmed, also spoke at the event.

Bangladesh Police Football Club recruited two players from Brazil, one from Uganda, one from Gambia, two from Nepal, one from Bhutan and a fitness coach from Iran.