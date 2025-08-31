Sunday, August 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Khaleda Zia inquires about Nur's health

Nur is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries

Collage image of Begum Khaleda Zia and Nurul Haque Nur. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 01:20 PM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has inquired about the overall health condition of Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur, who was injured during a clash between two political parties.

BNP Standing Committee Member and Begum Zia's personal physician, Professor Dr AZM Zahid Hossai,n was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday night to inquire about Nur's condition.

BNP Media Cell Member Shayrul Kabir Khan said Begum Khaleda Zia has expressed deep concern for Nur as she is shocked by the incident and has strongly condemned it.

He added that: "Begum Zia has urged authorities to ensure appropriate medical treatment for him."

She is also praying for Nur's swift and full recovery, said Shayrul.

A clash broke out between leaders and activists of Jatiya Party (JP) and Gono Odhikar Parishad in the capital's Kakrail area on Friday evening. The incident occurred when a procession of Gono Odhikar Parishad was passing in front of the JP office. 

Later, several members of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, including its President Nur, sustained injuries as the law enforcers baton-charged to quell the clash.

Nur is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital with multiple injuries, including a fractured nasal bone.

Topics:

Begum Khaleda ZiaNurul Haque Nur
