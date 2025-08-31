National consultation seeks inclusive voting for persons with disabilities

A consultation aimed at advancing disability-inclusive electoral practices is set to take place on Sunday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre, bringing together key stakeholders committed to ensuring that every citizen can vote with dignity and independence.

Hosted by the Election Commission of Bangladesh in collaboration with the UNDP Ballot Project and Sightsavers’ Equal Bangladesh Campaign, the event marks a pivotal moment in the country’s democratic journey.

The consultation will engage persons with disabilities and their representative organizations (OPDs) from across the nation in meaningful dialogue to identify barriers and propose actionable reforms.

Election Commissioner Brig Gen (Retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah will attend as chief guest, alongside special guest Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat.

Opening remarks will be delivered by Amrita Rejina Rozario, country director of Sightsavers, and Anowarul Haq, deputy resident representative of UNDP.

The session will conclude with reflections from Stefan Liller, resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh.

Despite progress in expanding voting rights and institutional reforms, persons with disabilities remain among the most marginalized in the electoral process.

The Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act (2013) and Bangladesh’s ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities underscore national commitments — but gaps in accessibility and representation persist.

Sunday's consultation is the first in a series of engagements designed to guide the Election Commission in making future elections more inclusive.

The consultation is being held in partnership with the Dhaka Tribune, serving as the official media collaborator for the Equal Bangladesh campaign.