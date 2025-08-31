PEN Bangladesh raises alarm over arrests of politicians, academics, and journalists

PEN Bangladesh has voiced concern over the detention of 16 individuals, including former minister Latif Siddique, Dhaka University professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, and journalist Manjurul Alam Panna, following their participation in a discussion organized by Moncho 71 on Thursday.

In a statement released by its executive committee, the organization described the attack on the program at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity as a troubling sign of a growing culture of intimidation.

The statement said the speakers were detained by police even before the event and later faced charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act, accused of plotting to destabilise the country.

“Such measures represent a serious misuse of the law and undermine citizens’ democratic rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. As a body dedicated to defending freedom of expression, PEN Bangladesh emphasises that the constitutional rights to speak and gather must not be criminalised,” the statement said.

It warned that applying anti-terror legislation against political figures, academics, and journalists risks deepening societal divisions and eroding public trust in the rule of law.

PEN Bangladesh urged the authorities to release the arrestees immediately unless credible evidence of criminal activity is presented in court.