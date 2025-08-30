Asif Nazrul calls for ‘stronger’ action against enforced disappearances

Work is being going on to establish a stronger accountability mechanism and address the concerns of families of enforced disappearance victims, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said on Saturday.

“As far as enforced disappearances are concerned, we need to take a tougher position. Let us make a very good beginning together, one from which it will be difficult for anyone to deviate,” he said while speaking at a roundtable discussion at a city hotel.

The discussion, titled “On the Road to Accountability: Commemorating the Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances”, was jointly organized by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CIED) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal Tajul Islam, CIED Chief Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, family members of the victims, and human rights activists were present. OHCHR Chief Huma Khan delivered the welcome remarks, while CIED member Dr Nabila Idris presented the keynote address.

The UN has previously highlighted that enforced disappearances are often used to instil fear in society, with impacts reaching far beyond the immediate families of the victims.

Adviser Nazrul said the government has fulfilled many expectations by establishing the UN human rights mission in Dhaka to ensure such incidents do not recur and to strengthen accountability mechanisms. He noted that around 20,000 politically motivated cases have been withdrawn, but cases related to militancy and terrorism will remain under scrutiny.

“If the commission provides concrete evidence regarding a false case, it will be withdrawn as soon as possible,” he said, adding that rigorous scrutiny is essential to ensure no militant is released.

Adviser Adilur praised the commission’s work, noting that two reports have already been submitted and a third is awaited. “We don’t think it ends here. There will be many more tasks for civil society,” he said.

He added that Bangladesh has a long history of struggle, with the last 15 years marked by significant sacrifice, laying the foundation of the country today. He expressed confidence that the joint efforts of OHCHR and the commission will guide victims seeking justice for enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Huma Khan highlighted the four pillars of transitional justice: truth-seeking, justice, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence. She urged the interim government to implement certain measures, such as an executive order to help victims access property and bank accounts, without waiting for legislation. She also suggested forming a special tribunal to expedite cases against victims who have returned alive but face fabricated court cases.

The CIED chief said the commission has received around 1,850 complaints to date and hopes to submit its final report by December 2025. He emphasised that enforced disappearance is more terrifying than death and criticised the past judicial system for failing to protect fundamental rights.

“Truth-seeking is the main job of the commission. Other elements of transitional justice include prosecuting alleged perpetrators, compensating victims, and providing reparations to affected families,” he said, stressing the need for institutional reforms.

The Council of Advisers recently approved the draft Enforced Disappearance Prevention, Remedies and Protection Ordinance 2025, which proposes the death penalty as the maximum punishment for offenders. The ordinance defines enforced disappearance as a crime and includes provisions for a special tribunal, trial completion within 120 days of complaint, protection of victims, informants and witnesses, compensation, and legal assistance.

Bangladesh signed the instrument of accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance in August last year, demonstrating its commitment to investigating every case. The instrument was signed a day before the International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on August 30.